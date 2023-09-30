WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Illinois kept up with Purdue (2-3; 1-1) in the first half before the Boilermakers dominated every phase of the game after the break to take a 44-19 win in the Illini’s (2-3; 0-2) Big Ten West opener.

Illinois started out on the right foot, driving into the redzone on the first drive before settling for a field goal. Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s defense stalled the Boilermakers, forcing a punt on the ensuing drive. But after punting back to the Illini, Luke Altmyer was strip sacked near the endzone. Purdue’s Malik Langham fell on the ball to take the 6-3 lead.

Illinois was able to find the endzone later in the second quarter, set up by Altmyer hitting Isaiah Williams for a long gain. The senior receiver had six catches for 113 yards. Josh McCray finished the drive with a touchdown plunge, as the sophomore went for 35 yards as the lead back with Reggie Love III missing the game. Atwood native Kaden Feagin led the rushing attack, going for 85 yards on 11 carries.

The defense struggled to contain the Boilermakers, allowing over 400 yards of total offense. Hudson Card threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in his first Big Ten win. Tyrone Tracy Jr. added on 112 more yards on the ground and another Boilermaker’s score.

It is a short week to rebound for the Illini, as Bielema’s squad hosts Nebraska on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.