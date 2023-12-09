KNOXVILLE (WCIA) — Four days after combining to score 66 in career-high performances, Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. were held in check against No. 17 Tennessee. Domask had just six points. After only scoring four in the first half, Shannon bounced back in the second tying for a game high 22, but a 17-5 run for the Vols proved too much down the stretch.

“Marcus had a tough night,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Everything he made the other night, he struggled with and missed but that’s the game of basketball.”

Domask and Shannon combined to go 7-for-27 from the field in a game the Illini took 36 threes, making just 25 percent.

“Most of them were pretty good,” Underwood said. “I felt great, I think we were plus nine from the line at half, if that’s what they’re going to give you, we’ve got good shooters, I’m great with it.”

Coleman Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier each made three three-pointers, with Guerrier going for a season high 22 points.

“I know what I have to do for this team to be successful,” Guerrier said. “I just have to think about my defense first, rebounding and then I know the offense will be there. I’ve played a lot of games, I know I’m a good offensive player so I’ve just got to keep building.”

“We all talk about it, we like playing on the road so these are the kind of environments that get us fired up,” Hawkins said. “I think we’re capable of beating anybody.”

“To go win on the road, you have to guard and you have to rebound the basketball and that’s something that we’ve got to continue to learn from and grow from,” Underwood said.

The Illini wrap up their road trip with a 2-1 mark, overall a positive week with wins over Rutgers and FAU. After three games in eight days, the Illini get a bit of a break with only three games left this month. They next take the court on Sunday when they take on Colgate.