WCIA — Following its 26-14 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Illinois football moved up six spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 18. That’s its highest rank since Week 6, 2011 when the Illini came in at No. 16.

Illinois rode the hot hand of Chase Brown in the win over the Gophers as he rushed for 180 yards on 41 carries, bringing his season total to 1,059 yards. Brown is the only player in the country to surpass the century mark this season.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito had his best game as an Illini in his return from an ankle injury that kept him out for the final three quarters against Iowa. He was 25-32 with 252 yards and two total touchdowns.

Illinois now gets to rest during the bye week before heading on the road to take on Nebraska on Oct. 29.