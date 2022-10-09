WCIA — The start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season is right around the corner, as both Illinois men’s and women’s basketball will head to Minneapolis for Big Ten Media Days.

Brad Underwood and the men will look to defend their Big Ten title, while first-year head coach Shauna Green will try and elevate the women’s team out of last place. Even with the opposite results in 2022, each team will look rather new heading into the new season.

“I’ve said the thing I enjoy the most is putting the pieces of the puzzle together and trying to make them all fit,” Underwood said. “We’re going to have to get these guys, and get that puzzle put together pretty early because if you haven’t looked at our schedule we play a few folks.”

“Really the biggest thing for us is instilling our culture and our expectations and our standards,” Green said. “Every single day, what it takes to be elite and have winning ways.”

The men’s first exhibition is Oct. 28 vs. Quincy, while the women’s team won’t see the floor until Nov. 4 when they also host Quincy.