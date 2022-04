URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois men’s tennis bounced back in a big way with Michigan State in town, taking down the Spartans 6-1.

Siphosothando Montsi and Olivier Stuart secured the doubles point for the Illini, before Hunter Heck won the first 11 points in his singles match on the way to a sweep. Every Illini won their match besides Montsi, who fell in three sets.

Illinois also went on to beat Butler later on Sunday 4-1.