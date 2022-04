URBANA (WCIA) — In the regular season finale, Illinois men’s tennis grabbed a big win over Purdue 4-1 on Sunday.

Quickly the Illini won the doubles point. Olivier Stuart was on fire in singles, winning against his opponent in straight sets. Hunter Heck also made quick work of the Boilermakers, while Nic Meister was the one to close it out for the Illini.

Illinois now looks forward to the Big Ten Tournament where they will play Wisconsin in the first round.