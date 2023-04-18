URBANA (WCIA) — Tommy Kuhl has played in dozens of college golf tournaments in his five years as an Illini but the Morton native has never teed it up in a tournament quite like this.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of people coming over from my hometown,” Kuhl said. “And they haven’t been able to watch me play since high school, so I’m sure they’re going to make the trip over and hopefully I’ll have a good following out there.”

The fifth-year senior expects to have about 100 people at the Atkins Golf Club in Urbana this weekend for the inaugural Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate. It’s the first tournament on the newly renovated course, finished just last year.

“Playing in front of your family and friends is a little bit more of a nervousness,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “A little bit more you’re playing, you’re drawn outside your comfort zone maybe or your drawn outside yourself when you’re playing in front of people you really want to impress. So maybe that’s good practice for next week because next week we’ll have some pressure going in trying to win eight in a row.”

A final home tune-up for the Illini should help ease their nerves as they look to win their eighth straight Big Ten title, and 13th in 14 years. Not that they need any more fine tuning. The Illini have already won five event titles this season, including a program record 68-under in their last outing, finishing 28 shots ahead of host Missouri at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational.

“I’m looking forward to be competing with those guys,” Illinois fifth-year senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart said. “I’ve practiced hard, we all have and I’m excited to be playing in postseason, I think there are a lot of things that could be great for us this year and we’ll try to do our best that’s for sure.”



“We’re playing well, they’re playing consistent golf, we always preach that,” Small added. “Consistency is what good golf teams do, and this team has shown that they bring it mentally, emotional and physically a lot of the time.”

And for the first time in more than a decade, they get to play at home.

The tournament is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning with 36 holes of continuous golf, followed by 18 more holes on Sunday with an 8 a.m. start. Admission and parking are free.