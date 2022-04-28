CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s golf team has been the standard in the Big Ten for the past decade-plus winning six straight conference championships and 11 out of the last 12 titles. The only time the Illini didn’t win the league tournament in that stretch was 2014 at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick. Ironically enough this year’s tournament is back at the championship course in southern Indiana, but the Illini say they don’t feel pressure to perform.

“I think embracing it is a big part of it,” Illinois senior Tommy Kuhl said. “We realize this is a very important part of the year, coach always says, ‘This is the time of year people remember.'”



“That’s what you come here for,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said about competing for championships. “You develop, you grow, you build your body of work for individual accomplishments and rankings and honors but this time of year is about the team and about leaving a legacy for your current team at the university.”

Illinois is once again the favorite going into the three-day, 54-hole event, ranked No. 17 in the latest GolfWeek team ratings. There are five Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 50 including Purdue (25), Ohio State (27), Northwestern (44), and Michigan State (46).