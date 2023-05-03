CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s golf earned the top seed in the NCAA Bath Regional hosted by Michigan State, announced Wednesday afternoon. The Illini are the No. 2 ranked team in the country (Golfweek) and will compete against a loaded field, including second seed Florida, third seed and defending national champion Texas and fourth-seed Oregon, all heading to Michigan for the three-day tournament May 15-17. The top five teams will qualify for the NCAA Championships later this month.

“It’s a tough deal,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “You got five teams make it, three days and a lot of variables you have to deal with so making it here to this day and regionals has kind of been customary for a long time but we’ve still got to play hard to get to the finals. There’s some tough teams, good coaches and a lot of experience there but we’ve got to control our space and be ready to play ourselves and not worry about them.”

Adrien Dumont de Chassart will lead the Illini into the postseason as the unanimous Big Ten Golfer of the Year, the third straight season he’s won the award. The fifth-year senior joins elite company to take home the honor three times, the only other men’s golfers in conference history to do it were Northwestern’s Luke Donald from 1999-2001 and Indiana’s Randy Leen 1996-1998. Dumont de Chassart set the single season program and Big Ten stroke average record at 69.63 as well, with top-16 finishes in all 11 events he played, including one win and three runner-ups.

In all, Illinois placed all five of its starters on All-Big Ten lists, with fellow fifth-year senior Tommy Kuhl and sophomore Jackson Buchanan as unanimous selections on the first team. Matthis Besard is also a first team pick, with Piercen Hunt landing on the second team. Small wins Big Ten Coach of the Year for the 13th time, a conference record.

“Just to see the depth and see everyone playing well is very exciting and I think that’s why this team succeed this year cause we’re deep,” Kuhl said.



“You know we’ve all been playing good at times,” added Dumont de Chassart. “Jackson has been playing very well, Matthis has been very consistent and Piercen was kind of struggling a little bit last semester but he’s made some adjustments and improvements and it’s great to be able to rely on five guys instead of four.”

2023 BIG TEN MEN’S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE AND INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

Big Ten Golfer of the Year: ADRIEN DUMONT DE CHASSART, ILLINOIS

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: DANIEL SVÄRD, NORTHWESTERN

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Mike Small, Illinois



First Team

Matthis Besard, Illinois

JACKSON BUCHANAN, ILLINOIS

ADRIEN DUMONT DE CHASSART, ILLINOIS

TOMMY KUHL, ILLINOIS

Drew Salyers, Indiana

David Nyfjäll, Northwestern

MAXWELL MOLDOVAN, OHIO STATE

HERMAN SEKNE, PURDUE



Second Team

Piercen Hunt, Illinois

Mitch Davis, Indiana

Mac McClear, Iowa

Drew Hackett, Michigan State

Ben Warian, Minnesota

James Imai, Northwestern

Daniel Svärd, Northwestern

Maxime Legros, Wisconsin



Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

