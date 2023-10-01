WCIA — Very little went right for Illinois after the halftime break of its 44-19 loss to Purdue on Saturday.

Former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got his first career Big Ten win as the Boilermakers’ head coach, something that adds just a little salt to the wound of the rivalry loss.

Offensive output was nearly identical in the game, 406 total for Purdue compared to 375 yards for the Illini. But the Illini converted just two third down attempts in 14 tries, while the Boilers were 8 of 13 for the game. Penalties were also disproportionate as Illinois was called nine times for 83 yards, while Purdue was only called three times.

“We were abysmal on offense and they were pretty successful on defense,” Bielema said. “We got to make plays when those opportunities come. I know there was a wide open touchdown pass early on we over threw.”

“It’s tough when you’re hearing the same thing over and over. We had this same talk two weeks ago,” receiver Isaiah Williams said. “Right now the locker room tough, truthfully. When Sunday come, we’ll watch the film. Learn from it. Get better. Then go on to the next week.”

Williams and the Illini will have a short week to prepare as they take on Nebraska on Friday night. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.