WCIA — It is no secret Illinois has a lot of production to replace in the backfield in 2023, as former Illini Chase Brown had 76 percent of the Illini’s total rushing yards last season.

The now Cincinnati Bengal had the third-best individual rushing season in Illini history and led the country in yards for most of the season. It is unlikely one back will hit that mark in 2023 for Illinois, and instead the Illini coaching staff seem to favor a running back by committee approach.

Head coach Bret Bielema said during media day that redshirt freshman Jordan Anderson has been hampered with a back injury, but should be good to go soon. He rejoins a room led by Reggie Love III and Josh McCray, but Bielema also believes Anderson, Kaden Feagin, and Aidan Laughery will make an impact this season as well.

“Those four guys in particular, and Jordan Anderson when we get him back in the mix, I think they’re all very just a unique skill set,” Bielema said. “As coaches we have to maximize what they do best and show them the best thing they can do is help the team win. They’ll get rewarded because of it.”

“A lot of us have similarities, and I feel like we also all complement each other well,” Love said. “Each guy adds a little more value to a certain piece of the game. That’s the most special thing about the room.”

McCray leads the room in career yardage with 603 yards through two seasons at Illinois, while Love is right behind him with 499 career yards. The St. Louis native is coming off the best rushing season of his career.