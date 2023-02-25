WCIA — Illinois did not have a lead in the game until very late in the second half against Northwestern on Thursday, but the 18-point comeback against the Wildcats shows the Illini still have much to play for as the calendar gets ready to turn to March.

With three games in the regular season to go, it is yet to be seen if the come from behind victory sparks any kind of momentum as Illinois is now guaranteed at least a .500 finish in the Big Ten. The cellar dweller Buckeyes are up next, but wins are never easy to come by on the road in conference.

“We’re going to get an Ohio State team on CBS that’s going to play really, really hard,” Brad Underwood said on Saturday. “We’re playing for a lot, you can’t take anything for granted that’s for sure. We gotta show up and play hard.”

“I think we’ve been capable of it all year,” Coleman Hawkins said. “If anything I think it’s good for us, we’re just focused on the next one, focused on getting another win and then winning out for the rest of the season cause it’s all about seeding now.”

The game will air on WCIA at 11 a.m. on Sunday.