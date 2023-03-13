CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Shauna Green is doing her best to keep everything in perspective heading into the NCAA tournament. Illinois women’s basketball is making its first appearance in two decades and the program’s first year head coach has transformed the team from a bottom dweller to contender in short order.

“It’s exciting and just feel very grateful that we were able to have this much growth this year to be in this position and grateful for these kids that believed in what we were doing from day one,” Green said Sunday after watching the NCAA Selection Show at State Farm Center. “They continued to get better, continued to fight through adversity. You know we had ups and downs, we had injuries, we had a lot of things that went on this year and they were so resilient.”

The Illini (22-9) crossed off a whole bunch of ‘hasn’t happened in a long time’ lists, winning 20 games in a season for the first time since 2008. Illinois returned to the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time 2000 and won 11 Big Ten games. The program won seven the previous five seasons combined.

Despite all the success, Green and the Illini felt a bit slighted by their NCAA tournament draw. Picked as an 11-seed, Illinois was one of the final teams in the field and was slotted for a play-in game against fellow No. 11 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday.

“Personally I just said I wanted to be in the tournament but I thought we did enough work to not have to be in the play-in game,” Green said. “I can’t sit here now and be greedy when I would have given anything in my first year to be in the NCAA tournament.”

The Illini and Bulldogs (20-10) tip-off at 6 p.m. at the Joyce Center on Notre Dame’s campus. The third-seeded Irish are hosting the first and second rounds in South Bend, Indiana. The winner of the Illinois-Mississippi State game will face No. 6 Creighton on Friday, with either Notre Dame or No. 14 Southern Utah awaiting on Sunday.