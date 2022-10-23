WCIA — Despite taking off Saturday for a bye week, Illinois (6-1) moved up in the newest AP Poll to No. 17.

It’s only one spot higher than last week as the Illini passed Kansas State, who lost to TCU on Saturday. The only Big Ten teams they trail in the poll is No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, and No. 13 Penn State. Even with the off week, junior Chase Brown still leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,059. Marshall’s Khalan Laborn became the only other player to break the century mark over the weekend.

Illinois is a 5.5-point favorite over Nebraska. Kickoff between the Illini and Huskers is 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 on ABC.