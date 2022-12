WCIA — Illinois basketball is off until Saturday, but future schedules are falling into place. The Illini announced Tuesday a home-and-home series with Tennessee over the next two seasons.

The two will play in Knoxville on Dec. 9, 2023 and then in Champaign Dec. 14, 2024. The series will add another marquee non-conference game for the Illini with the loss of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge starting next season.

The Volunteers are ranked No. 6 in the country, while the Illini are No. 18.