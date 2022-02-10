CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In the past two season, Illinois football has struggled with consistency under center.

Quarterback is the most important job in football and the Illini have had five different starters in the past 20 games. But now Isaiah Williams and Coran Taylor has changed positions, Brandon Peters graduated, and Art Sitkowski is recovering from a broken arm.

In from the transfer portal steps Tommy DeVito.

With just one year of eligibility and the most experience in the QB room, Tommy DeVito is coming to Illinois to be the starter. But the transfer isn't expecting the job to just be handed to him.



"You have to work for what you want, and what's earned is what's given."

The former Syracuse Orange meet with Illinois media for the first time Thursday. With 18 starts under his belt, the North Jersey kid is a prime candidate for the 2022 starting job. But after the offensive coordinator job changed hands after he signed, his first order of business as an Illini was getting to know his new coach Barry Lunney Jr.

“I did not know any background about him so he gave me the whole background about how he played at Arkansas and that whole deal,” says DeVito. “Kinda how his career went, it was kinda similar to mine in some aspects so we related there and kind of talked about his offense and guys that have played under him. I mentioned that I knew a guy that played under him and we had a good connection so we had a good conversation about all that.”

The room also still has Matt Robinson with three starts to his name. Sitkowski’s status for the beginning of the season is still unknown. He was given a 6 to 7 month recovery window after going down at the end of October.