CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. didn’t need a reminder that is Braggin’ Rights week. The Illinois senior guard has been preparing for another shot at Missouri since last year’s embarrassment in St. Louis. The 22-point loss is the biggest margin of defeat in series history for the Illini.

"The game was kind of over from the start"#Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. on losing to Missouri at Braggin' Rights last year: "I've been thinking about this game for quite a bit now"



Brad Underwood on MIZ loss: "They did a number on us…that was not an extremely fun evening"

“The game was kind of over from the start to finish,” Shannon Jr. said. “We remember it and we plan on making it a different outcome this year. I’ve been thinking about this game for quite a bit now, even before it came up, it was one of the games I remembered after the season was over.”

The Tigers were up by as many as 35 points in the second half in a game Kobe Brown set the Missouri scoring record for the series, putting up a game high 31 points. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is just 2-4 in Braggin’ Rights games against Missouri, with his only wins two years ago in 2021 and back in his first season with the Illini in 2017. Since then, the Tigers have won four of five in the match-up.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood is 2-4 in the Braggin' Rights game against Missouri, asked him why it's been a struggle for his teams overall in this match-up



"They've had really good players. We want to treat them like they're no good? They're really good and have been" pic.twitter.com/Bl3BORird7 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 21, 2023

“I like the fact this year we’re not budded right up to finals, that’s always an issue, that time in-between,” Underwood said when asked on Thursday why Braggin’ Rights has been a tough game for his teams. “That’s not an excuse but they’ve had really good players. I mean we want to treat them like they’re no good? I mean they’re really good and have been so you know it’s another game in the non-league schedule that’s a good one and you’ve got to be prepared for.”

Illinois and Missouri tip-off Friday night at 8 p.m. in St. Louis at Enterprise Center on FS1.