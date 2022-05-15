WCIA — Illinois men’s golf is ready for a big week ahead, as Monday the Illini tee off in their 20th straight NCAA Regional.

This year they are the No. 4 seed in the New Haven, Conn. Regional hosted by Yale. They will play until Wednesday, 54 holes total. The top five team finishers are headed to the NCAA Championships. Illinois has made it out of this round 13 years in a row, and they are not treating this time around any different.

“This is what we do, this is what they came here to do,” head coach Mike Small said. “This is what Illinois golf does and we’re not going to stall it out, we’re not going to overthink it, we’re not going to underthink it, we’re going to do the same thing we do every day. That’s how we’re going to parlay it, not make it bigger than it is, not make it smaller than it is. It is what it is every year, it’s a standard that we have and we’re going to keep doing it.”

The Illini’s Nationals streak is the second-longest in the nation behind Texas.