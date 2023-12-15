WCIA — The longest break of the season is finally almost over for Illinois men’s basketball as Brad Underwood’s squad will be back on the court after an eight day rest on Sunday.

The players had balance finals during this week, but the team has mostly been looking inward. Underwood has said in the past he loves the long layoffs to focus on themselves instead of another team.

“They’re us days. We don’t worry about an opponent,” Underwood said. “We worry about the things that you go back over a three or four game stretch and you dig deep in your analytics. ‘Okay this is what we’re not doing, this is where we’re struggling, this is what we have to clean up.'”

“These practices are just intense,” guard Ty Rodgers said. “Coaches getting on us, we’re running a lot, getting a lot of conditioning in. We’re getting a chance to get better, so we love these.”

Illinois takes the court on Sunday at noon against Colgate, and will be the first part of a doubleheader with the women’s basketball team. They tip-off at 3 p.m.