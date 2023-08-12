WCIA — After several freshman enrolled early in the Spring for Illinois football, every member of the Class of 2023 recruiting class is on campus with the start of training camp.

The Illini class was ranked 38th nationally and 7th in the Big Ten by 247Sports’ composite rankings. Four stars Malik Elzy and Kaden Feagin lead a class that will try and help plug some holes on both sides of the ball. With ten players from last years team now at an NFL training camp, there are plenty of snaps to go around. Whether these freshman get the opportunity to help the short-term or long-term, team first sentiments echo through the class.

“Just help the team in any way I can. What coach says, being tough, smart, and dependable every day,” Atwood native Feagin said. “Coming to the Smith Center every day, just be here.”

“Take the opportunity I get, because once the opportunity comes you gotta take advantage of it,” Elzy said. “I just want to be here, work hard with my team and put the team first.”

“I just want to be the best me I can be,” corner Saboor Karriem said. “I’m here for the team success, so if me being on the field is a part of that that’s a great thing. Just taking it day by day, trying to be the best me.”