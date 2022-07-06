CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football player Tailon Leitzsey is once again giving back to the community. The senior defensive back is hosting a free camp for kids on July 16th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zahnd Field in Champaign. After nearly 200 kids attended last year, Leitzsey is hoping for a bigger turnout the second time around and spoke with WCIA 3’s Brice Bement about making an impact in the Champaign-Urbana area.

Brice Bement:

“I’m here with Tailon Leitzsey, defense back at Illinois, talk to me a little bit, it’s your second annual camp, what made you want to host a second one?”

Tailon Leitzsey:

“Just wanted to be a part of change in the community and last year went so great. I love kids and it was a great opportunity so I just wanted to continue doing it.”

Brice:

“What do you get from hosting these camps?”

Tailon:

“Just honestly, it’s just a great feeling that I’m able to make a difference. You know and that’s something that I really want to do in my life is be somebody that makes a difference in whatever I commit to and that I’m a part of. So knowing that I’m able to make a difference in these kids’ lives and even might be the one event that changes their whole direction of somebody’s life so.”

Brice:

“And for these kids it’s a pretty exciting thing to be able to do and they get to hang out with more Illinois football players, talk to me a little bit about what that means to you that these guys want to come help out with camp?”

Tailon:

“Everything cause they’re backing my vision. You know, this is something that some of them may have had the vision to do, but don’t know necessarily how to go about it, but they saw the vision that I was trying to put on and they supported me. It just goes to show that aspect that we have in there is really being a family. Those are my brothers and they’re coming out to support me.”

Brice:

“Knowing that you could be changing some kids life and inspire them to one day to continue playing football, what does it mean to you just to be able to be that role model for those kids?”

Tailon:

“It’s great. Honestly though, this is bigger than football. Football is just a tool for me to get access to the kids and you know my goal is for them to see through this that they can do whatever they want to do in life because I was once in their shoes. I had a dream of playing football and I got here, so whatever they want to do whether that’s becoming a doctor, a lawyer, they want to be an entrepreneur or whatever they want to do they can do it. So that’s really the goal of this is to show them that if they have a goal and a dream they can go after it. Just because they don’t see a lot of people doing it, doesn’t mean that you can’t so.”

To register for the camp, click here: https://leitzseyfamilyfoundation.com/orange-and-blue-camp