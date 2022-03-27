CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is now one week down at Spring practice, and the team has a long way to go before its season opener against Wyoming all the way in August.

It is Bret Bielema’s second Spring in charge, and this time around it feels more like they are building instead of having to start from scratch.

Senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski is not taking this spring for granted. Back for a sixth season, the offensive lineman is doing his best to enjoy every minute.

“This is a privilege,” says Palczewski. “One day it’s going to be over and being able to go play football with my buddies, how can I say no to that?”

He’s not alone. Wide reciever Isaiah Williams and other Illini have been putting in extra work day in and day out. After finishing 5-7, the team is taking this time to work on a new high speed offense.

“I come in here at 8 and catch at night, I’m thinking I’m going to be the only one, they’re in here catching 400 passes,” says Williams. “So I’m like, dang, okay, so the maturity that they bring is big time and as more guys come in, they’ll have to be leaders soon and guys can follow after them.”

“The more football IQ and awareness we can preach out our guys the better we’re going to be,” says Bielema. “I think they understand that a little bit more.”

Bielema says he’s already seen a difference in his team. With leaders emerging, he says communication has been a big jump for his team since last season.

“You only get better everyday,” says Bielema. “You can’t stay steady and you can’t do anything, but move forward and our guys really understand that now. There’s a hunger to them and an eagerness. I think one thing that jumped out to me when I was walking around the stadium is today is just the buzz of our guys and the communication is not faltered. It’s like hey what do we got to do to work.”