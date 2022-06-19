WCIA — As official visit season trucks on, Illinois football picked up two more commitments Sunday for their Class of 2023.

Kicker David Olano picked the Illini over an offer from Air Force and a preferred walk-on offer from Notre Dame. The Naperville North product is ranked as the best kicker in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking.

Defensive back Jaheim Clarke also picked the Illini on Sunday, bring the total of the class up to 10. The Fort Myers, Fla. native had offers from Iowa State, South Florida, Tulane, and more.

Illinois’s class is up to 44th in the Nation and 12th in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports.