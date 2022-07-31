WCIA — It is no secret Illinois’s offense will have a completely new look in 2022, with Barry Lunney Jr. joining the staff as offensive coordinator from UTSA.

With Fall Camp under way, normally it is to be expected there will be some bumps along the road. But the NCAA allowed teams to have 15 extra practices during this past Summer, and that has Lunney feeling confident with where the Illini are at.

“It was great and I thought we had a good balance in how we approached it and the continuation of the Spring,” Lunney said. “You know back in the day the reason you had two-a-days because once you were done with Spring ball, you didn’t see them for like three months and so you get them on campus and you’ve only got four weeks to practice and so you go, ‘We better practice ’em hard and matter of fact, we better practice twice.’ The rules have have made it such that it helps your continuation of learning so there’s a more continuous flow when you get to fall camp and I do think it’s helped us and it was noticeable yesterday.”

Just four weeks now until the season opener Aug. 27 against Wyoming.