URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois soccer welcomed in No. 8 Northwestern to Demirjian Park Sunday, but were undone from the penalty spot in a 4-0 loss to the Wildcats.

The Illini held out until the 33rd minute, when Rowan Lapi converted from the spot. Northwestern scored once again right after the half, to put the game out of reach.

Illinois now goes on the road to play Purdue next Sunday.