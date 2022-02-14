CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball (6-15,1-9) could not defend home court Monday night as Ohio State (19-4,11-3) rolled through the Illini 86-67.

Aaliyah Nye led the Illini with 25 points, as she scored the first 11 Illinois points of the game with six of them coming off three-pointers. Ohio State had the eight-point lead at halftime but really pulled away in the third, scoring 33 points. Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 22 points.

Illinois is next on the court Thursday at Purdue. Tip-off is 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network.