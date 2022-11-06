WCIA — After its loss to Michigan State Saturday, Illinois dropped seven places in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 21 in the country.

The Illini are back to the fourth-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, behind No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 14 Penn State. The struggles for the Illini against Sparty came in the redzone, only converting one of their four trips. On the season, Illinois is only scoring 75 percent of the time in the redzone while getting into the endzone 40 percent of the time.

“I think we got to be able to run it in,” said Bret Bielema. “There’s definetly, maybe more personnel groupings. We’re staying in our 11 and 12, maybe we need to get bigger, maybe we need to get smaller.”

“I feel like we’ve been practicing on it a lot, we just need to continue to practice at it,” said Isaiah Williams. “Continue to get better, because we can’t keep driving the ball down the field and not scoring, putting points on the board. That’s something that we need to get better at.”

Illinois hosts Purdue for its final regular season game Nov. 12. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.