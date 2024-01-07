CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A half-court shot from Makira Cook at the third quarter buzzer gave Illinois (6-7, 0-3) a one point lead going into the final 10 minutes, but Wisconsin (8-6, 1-3) proved to be too much in the fourth as the Badgers beat the Illini 67-61 on Sunday.

“It’s very frustrating as a coach,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said. “You feel like you’ve prepared and got them ready, and we did. We’ve had great practices, we’ve had a great week. And then we come out and I just saw we were flat. We’re flat and we’re at home. It’s hard for me to understand that, we should have a ton of energy. We just let them be confident early on by letting them in the game. And you just can’t do that. With no team in this league you can do that because everyone’s capable. If you come and just start flat and then you’re not hitting shots, it’s really hard.”

“I feel like it’s just about us,” senior Genesis Bryant said of the start to the season. “I feel like we got to just calm down, make plays, make simple shots. We got looks we wanted, it’s just about putting them in.”

“We need to make shots. Simple as that,” Adalia McKenzie said. “Also just having more pace and being more confident in our shots.”

The Illini head on the road this week going to Nebraska on Thursday and to Northwestern on Sunday.