WCIA — Even after beating Michigan State 86-76 on Sunday night, Illinois women’s basketball falls out of the updated AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. It is the first team left out of the poll.

A loss to Purdue earlier in the week was its first defeat to an unranked team since November. The Boilers also picked up some votes after beating No. 10 Ohio State last week as well. The Illini responded in a big way against Sparty, with Makira Cook leading the way with 26 points. Now up to 7-3 in the Big Ten, the response is exactly what Shauna Green wanted after the loss.

“Unfortunately I think you have to lose, and it gets their attention,” Green said. “They’re very, very aware, and we just preach the bounce back. The response. It’s what we preach all the time, what action are you going to take. Give our team credit, they’re listening and they’re able to put that into action.”

Seven conference wins is as many as former coach Nancy Fahey had over five seasons at Illinois. The Illini head to Michigan on Feb. 1.