WCIA — After a painful end to Saturday’s shootout with Indiana, Illinois has to quickly refocus on its next opponent: a rescheduled game against Minnesota on Monday night.

The last place Golden Gophers are probably the best draw for the Illini with such a short turnaround, but Brad Underwood’s squad will most likely be without Terrence Shannon Jr. He is still in concussion protocol after suffering the injury against Penn State.

Underwood said postgame he was happy despite the loss with how he feels his team has turned a corner.

“Just little details that we just did because we were old. And to get these guys to do that excites me. It’s been a long time,” Underwood said after being asked the last time he felt this good after a loss. “Taking over at Oklahoma State, Year One, you got a whole new team. Like, I felt good last night. And I never feel good after a loss, but I was like, ‘Okay, now I get it. Now I think we’re heading in the right direction.'”

Illinois tips off with Minnesota at 8 p.m. Monday night.