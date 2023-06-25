WCIA — For the first time in three seasons, there won’t be a change in offensive scheme for Illinois football as offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. is once again at the helm in 2023.

Going into the 2020 season was the last time the Illini had the same OC, as it was Rod Smith’s third season. After a one-and-done for Tony Petersen in 2021, Lunney took over last season. For guys like running back Reggie Love III, it will be the first time in his collegiate career he has not had to learn a new offense in the offseason.

“From my freshman year to my junior year, each year we had different offensive coordinators,” Love III said. “It was always, ‘We have to learn, we have to learn. We go to camp, we have to learn.’ Now with Coach Lunney it’s, ‘We’re in camp, we know what we got to do. Let’s continue to build on what we know, and open up more plays.'”

“He’s talked about places he’s been, the jump from Year 1 to Year 2. And I feel that coming,” tight end Tip Reiman said. “There’s a sense of something boiling that’s about to explode, and I think there’s something good coming. We’re excited to work our butts off and get that rolling.”

There will be a new face commanding that offense this coming season, with all signs pointing to Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer taking the reins. He attended the Manning Passing Academy as a counselor over the weekend. Head coach Bret Bielema sees it as a great opportunity for his new QB.

“I was just texting with Archie and Peyton this morning. Luke’s going there and obviously the thing I think it breeds is you’re around a bunch of other good players,” Bielema said. “I wanted Luke to go and enjoy being around the other good quarterbacks. Not just the quarterbacks that are there, but the quarterback coaches that are there helping them. How can’t you get better from hearing some of those guys talk?”

Brandon Peters also attended the camp in 2021.