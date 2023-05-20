CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois put a bow on the regular season Saturday in the perfect way, a 15-7 win over UT-Martin. After locking up a place in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night, a loss by Michigan State bumps the Illini up to the No. 7 seed in the tournament.

“It’s nice that you get to postseason. I mean, that’s what you play for all year is playing some type of championship series,” head coach Dan Hartleb said. “We’ve had up and down and up and down year. There’s been some really, really good games and some games where we haven’t performed well. The great part about today and moving forward is that now we’re 0-0 and anybody can win.”

The Illini head to Omaha on Sunday. First pitch against the Hoosiers is 2 p.m. on Tuesday.