CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball (6-14; 1-8) saw its losing streak continue Saturday, falling 82-63 at home to Nebraska (18-6; 7-6).

The Huskers scored the first nine points of the game, and Isabelle Bourne had ten of the first 12 for Nebraska. De’Myla Brown helped settle the team in as she had six first quarter points and 12 for the game. Aaliyah Nye led the scoring as she 23 points in the losing effort.

The Illini now have a quick turnaround before hosting Ohio State on Monday back at the State Farm Center. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.