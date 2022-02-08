WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WCIA) — Illinois (17-6; 10-3) could not continue its stellar road run as the Illini went ice cold in the second half to fall 84-68 to Purdue (21-3; 10-3).

The Illini were up by two at halftime, responding to a 19-3 Boilers run with a 12-3 run of their own before the break. But after half, Illinois struggled to hit shots. The team was 1-for-10 from three-point range in the second half, and Alfonso Plummer had no points after leading the team with 14 in the first.

Postgame Press Conference: Illinois falls to Purdue https://t.co/ZhwGuGOfHR — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) February 9, 2022

Kofi Cockburn won the battle inside, going for 18 points on 7-for-12 from the field. Zach Edey went for 13 and Trevion Williams for 10. Trent Frazier went down late in the second half with a left knee injury after battling through a pick, but did come back into the game.

Trent down hard on that last play, holding his knee on the floor. Had to be helped off pic.twitter.com/00ECJ2nIim — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 9, 2022

Illinois returns home to take on Northwestern on Sunday as the Illini look to sweep the Wildcats on the season. Tip-off is 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.