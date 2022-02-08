WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WCIA) — Illinois (17-6; 10-3) could not continue its stellar road run as the Illini went ice cold in the second half to fall 84-68 to Purdue (21-3; 10-3).
The Illini were up by two at halftime, responding to a 19-3 Boilers run with a 12-3 run of their own before the break. But after half, Illinois struggled to hit shots. The team was 1-for-10 from three-point range in the second half, and Alfonso Plummer had no points after leading the team with 14 in the first.
Kofi Cockburn won the battle inside, going for 18 points on 7-for-12 from the field. Zach Edey went for 13 and Trevion Williams for 10. Trent Frazier went down late in the second half with a left knee injury after battling through a pick, but did come back into the game.
Illinois returns home to take on Northwestern on Sunday as the Illini look to sweep the Wildcats on the season. Tip-off is 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.