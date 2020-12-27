Illini down Hoosiers in defensive battle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In their final game of 2020, the Illinois Fighting Illini outlasted the Indiana Hoosiers 69-60 at the State Farm Center.

FINAL: Illinois improves to 3-1 in the Big Ten after fighting back against Indiana. pic.twitter.com/dtdcr1pXgl — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) December 26, 2020

The defenses showed they came to play from the first whistle, as both teams combined to miss the first nine field goal attempts. Illinois went the first 5:30 without hitting from the field. Indiana led by as much as nine, but Illinois stormed back to lead going into half 29-27.

For the second game in a row, junior Ayo Dosunmu took over in the second half. Dosunmu hit three straight from behind the arc to extend the Illini lead to nine. He ended with his third 30 point game of the season, and hit the last dagger to put the game out of reach.

Kofi Cockburn cuts off Ayo Dosunmu in the post game presser: "He knows he can take over whenever he feels like it. Nobody can guard him, it's that simple. Nobody can guard him, he knows that whenever he feels like it, he can take over. That's it. He's trying to be a nice guy" pic.twitter.com/3uD1xSzwTh — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 27, 2020

“I know when it’s time to finish, I know when it’s time to close,” says Ayo Dosunmu. “I know when it’s time to put the other team away. I just try to do that, I try to impact the game of course with rebounding and assists just playing defense so when it’s time to win the game, I just put them away.”

Kofi Cockburn met resistance in the paint from the Hoosiers, but still put up a double-double. He had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Andre Curbelo also helped create some chances, he tied for the team lead in assists with five.

The win propels Illinois to 7-3 on the season with a 3-1 conference record. It’s their first win on the day after Christmas since 1980.

Saturday’s game was the Illini’s third in a week, now they will have a week off before playing Purdue next Saturday. Underwood told reporters to the team will take an NCAA mandated three days off during the week.