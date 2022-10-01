MADISON, Wis. (WCIA) — After falling behind early, Illinois (4-1, 1-1) scored 27 unanswered points on the way to a statement win over Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2) 34-10.

Wisconsin found the endzone on the first drive of the game, as Graham Mertz looked like an Illini killer once again. After being forced to punt, a Kendall Smith interception put the Illini in great field position where Tommy DeVito snuck it in from the 1-yard line to tie the game.

The Badgers kicked a field goal on their ensuing drive to take back the lead, and Illinois once again punted. A great play by Taz Nicholson to intercept an errant Mertz pass once again gave the Illini the momentum. Illinois inched down to the one, where DeVito snuck it in.

Holding the lead into halftime, Bret Bielema’s squad executed a perfect drive out of the locker room where DeVito scored his third rushing touchdown of the game. After forcing a stop, Chase Brown put the game away with a 49-yard run in the third quarter making it six straight games over 100 yards for the nation’s leading rusher.

Bielema gets the win in his return to Madison, where he won 68 games over seven seasons. It is also the Illini’s first win at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002.

Illinois returns home next week as they host Iowa at 6:30 p.m.