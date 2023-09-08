LAWRENCE, Kan. (WCIA) — Illinois’ defense never got into a groove Friday night against Kansas (2-0) as the Jayhawks paced the whole game to a 34-23 win over the Illini (1-1).

Jalon Daniels returned for Kansas after missing the first game of the season and put on a show throwing for 277 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut. Running back Devin Neal added a score as well, rushing for 120 yards on just 10 carries.

Kansas found the endzone three times before Illinois was able to muster a score at the end of the half, as Luke Altmyer found Tip Reiman before the break. The defense couldn’t hold up again, as Kansas extended the lead to 28-7 in 36 seconds before the half.

The Illini added two more scores in the second half, as Altmyer ran both in himself including one from 72 yards out. The sophomore signal caller threw for 202 yards, but was intercepted twice.

Illinois comes back home to start Big Ten play as Penn State comes to Memorial Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff for the game is 11 a.m.