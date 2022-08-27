CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The new look Illinois offense had no issues finding it’s stride in Game 1 of the 2022 season as Illinois rode the hot hand of Chase Brown to a 38-6 win over Wyoming (0-1).

WATCH: Bret Bielema Postgame Press Conference https://t.co/1fv7QYsuzp — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) August 27, 2022

The Illini (1-0) wasted no time, after a long return on the opening kickoff by Peyton Vining, Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito found Brown for a 14-yard score. DeVito was able to sit in the final minutes of the game after a 27-for-37 outing with 194 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Fighting a lull after the first drive, Illinois found the endzone again midway through the second quarter when Brown scored from 11 yards out. The junior back ended with 151 yards on the day. With a field goal from Danville’s Caleb Griffin, Illinois had a 17-3 halftime lead.

The Cowboys added a field goal to begin the second half, but the Illini were spurred back to life by a DeVito pass to Pat Bryant for the sophomore’s first career touchdown. Brown added one more in the fourth quarter, and Reggie Love III also scored to seal the Illini win.

Illinois now has a short week before opening it’s Big Ten opener at Indiana on Fri., Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.