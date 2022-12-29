CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After staying dormant for a week following a loss to Missouri in Braggin’ Rights, Illinois (9-4, 0-2) righted the ship at least for the night with a 85-52 win over Bethune-Cookman (4-9).

Dain Dainja led the way with 22 points on the night, shooting 8-for-10 from the field with six points coming at the free throw line. Coleman Hawkins secured the double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, this coming after a triple-double earlier in the season.

Freshman Sencire Harris replaced fellow freshman Skyy Clark in the starting line-up as the guard missed the game with a shoulder injury. Harris picked up 12 points in the effort.

The Illini finish 2022 with nine nonconference wins, but none coming in the Big Ten so far. They lace them up next on the road against Northwestern on Jan. 4 with tipoff at 8 p.m.