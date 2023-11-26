CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball used the long layoff between games to get better and get healthier, both showing through in the Illini’s 90-58 win on Sunday over Canisius.

Genesis Bryant led the way with a team-high 21 points, followed closely by Adalia McKenzie with 15 points. Freshman and Buffalo, N.Y. native Gretchen Dolan had the best game of her college career with 11 points, and it comes against the school where her mother and sister played.

“It was cool. I’m about 10 minutes from Canisius, kinda grew up around that gym,” Dolan said. “I would say it was definitely cool to play them.”

Illinois head coach Shauna Green also has strong connections to Canisius as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

“I’ve never played them as a coach. I’m not going to say the years I’ve been out, but a long time,” Green said. “It was cool to coach against them. I’m always rooting for them and want them to do well, besides today. I wanted to kick their butt.”

Illinois will be back on the court Wednesday when they host Central Connecticut State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.