Illini continuing road dominance

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Winning on the road in the Big Ten isn’t supposed to be easy, but you wouldn’t know that from watching Illinois basketball the past two seasons.

Of their 10 Big Ten wins this season, half have come away from the State Farm Center. The Illini are on a historic run, winning eight of their last nine away games and 13 of their last 15. The dominance on the road is a far cry from where the program was when Brad Underwood took over.

The #Illini have now won 8 of their last 9 Big Ten road games and 13 of 15. What's it take to get that done?



"Toughness. Grit. Fight. I clinch my jaw every time we talk about road games, you've got to have it and it's really hard to do" pic.twitter.com/uv1TEHZM7Z — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 5, 2022

“I think we won one our first two years, or pretty close,” says Underwood. “You get older, you develop poise, you have guys that don’t get rattled, you’ve got good players. It’s a combination of that. I clench my jaw every time we talk about road games. It’s, you got to have it. And it’s really hard to do.”

The win at Indiana Saturday looked far from assured at some points. But coming out of halftime, Illinois looked like a new team on both sides of the ball outscoring the Hoosiers 40-21 in the second half.

“I don’t think we made any adjustments at all,” says senior Trent Frazier. “I think it’s just better execution on the offensive end. I think we did a really good job limiting our turnovers.”

“I missed a couple shots, a couple shots I could have made,” says junior Kofi Cockburn. “They forced me to take tough shots, and they forced hard positions in the post. It was just about coming out in the second half, keeping my mind right.”

Illinois is set up for its third battle for first place in conference of the season, as they look for revenge against Purdue for the double-overtime loss last month. Tip between the Illini and Boilermakers is 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.