CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sophomore Riley Gowens had the right stuff on the mound for Illinois Sunday as the Illini completed the series sweep of Northwestern 3-0. Gowens had five strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

The win moves the Illini to 10-2 in the Big Ten. It also improves Gowens’ record to 4-1 on the season. Justin Janas drove in two of the three Illinois runs, including one on a hit by pitch. Cam McDonald extended his on-base streak, now reaching a bag in 44 straight games.

Illinois heads to Terre Haute, Ind. Tuesday for a weekday match-up with Indiana State. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.