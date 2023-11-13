WCIA — Two wins to start the season has Illinois up two spots in the updated Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 23.

The next opponents for the Illini also rise in the poll, as Marquette improves by one spot to No. 4. The Golden Eagles won’t be the first Top Five team to visit the State Farm Center this season, after No. 1 Kansas lost to Illinois in the preseason. Having those Jayhawks come to town has certainly let them know what to expect.

“It helps. It’s a different environment, you know one’s an exhibition and it’s a little more jovial,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “It still had great buzz, but this one counts in the win-loss column. We know we can compete and play. We did that with Kansas obviously and we’re going to have to be better than that to win tomorrow night.”

Marquette beat Illinois by just one point two seasons ago. Tip-off between the Golden Eagles and Illini is 7 p.m. on Tuesday.