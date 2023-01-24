CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Turns out a couple days off were all the Illini needed.

With five days between games, the longest stretch in nearly a month, Illinois led Ohio State by as many as 11 points in the first half, extended the lead to 17 in the second, and beat Ohio State 69-60 in front of a sold out State Farm Center crowd Tuesday night.

The Illini (14-6, 5-4 B1G) got 12 first half points by Terrence Shannon Jr. who finished with a game high 17. Coleman Hawkins played one of his most complete games of the season, scoring 11 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing six assists. Jayden Epps added 14 with Matthew Mayer adding 12 to round out the Illini in double-figures.

The Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6 B1G) were led by freshman sensation Brice Sensabaugh’s 14. Justice Sueing added 13 as the only other OSU player in double-figures. Forward Zed Key was held to just eight points, all in the second half, before fouling out.

Illinois returns to court Saturday with a trip to Wisconsin. The Illini beat the Badgers 79-69 in Champaign earlier this month.