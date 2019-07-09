Illini basketball starts practice for trip to Italy

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team starts practice for its foreign trip to Italy on Tuesday. The Illini are allotted 10 workouts for their team trip to Europe next month and they’ll head abroad with freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk. The 6-foot-7 wing is on campus and will suit up for practice starting Tuesday.

“Being able to participate with us in the ten practices is something that he can do,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “So, he got in this weekend and he’s doing all the paperwork needed with physicals and so on and so forth. Then we expect to have him on the court with us.”

Bosmans-Verdonk won’t be able to attend summer school, he’s already past the enrollment cutoff. The Belgium native was a late add, committing on June 8th. All three freshmen are international players, joining Kofi Cockburn (Jamaica) and Bernard Kouma (Chad). Kouma officially visited campus last month but still has not officially joined the program yet, awaiting NCAA clearinghouse approval. Illinois will be in Italy Aug. 4-14.