UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood isn’t spending much time getting down about Tuesday night’s 93-81 loss at Penn State. The way he sees it, there isn’t time. The Illini (17-8, 8-6 B1G) are about to embark in a four-game stretch in nine days, starting with a trip to No. 14 Indiana on Saturday.

“I mean everybody in this league is going through or has gone through a moment and you can’t dwell on it,” Underwood said. “We’ve got four games in nine days so if you think we’re going to not get home and get rest, so we can’t dwell on it, we’ve got to play better, we’ve got to play harder.”

The Nittany Lions (15-11,6-9 B1G) got 41 points from Jalen Pickett in the win, with Penn State shooting 58 percent from the field in the game, 43 percent from three. Guys going off for big nights is starting to become a theme for the Illini defense, with Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring 35 in a 15-point win for the Hoosiers last month. Tony Perkins put up 32 in an 81-79 victory for Iowa a week and a half ago. The Illini return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. with a trip to Assembly Hall to face Indiana on ESPN.