WCIA — Illinois men’s basketball is headed back overseas for a preseason tune up, this time taking on local teams in Spain.

The team released its schedule today, leading things off by taking on Madrid All Stars on Aug. 6, followed by Valencia on Aug. 9, and capping the 10-day trip with Catalonia All Stars on Aug. 13.

But the trip is about much more than what they are going to achieve on the court. Head coach Brad Underwood says the team bonding is just as important to this new look Illini roster.

“It’s about the educational experience of being in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia. Places I’ve never been, but they haven’t been either,” Underwood said. “To learn each other on the court through competition, but also learn each other off the court and have fun. There’s no where to go, we’re all there together. Families will be there, and coaches, and the interactions that happen when you’re on the road are very meaningful. I’m excited about that.”

The Illini last made one of these trips four years ago to Italy, and Underwood is taking a bit of a step back overseas. He says assistant coaches Chester Frazier, Tim Anderson, and Geoff Alexander will get the chance to coach the games.