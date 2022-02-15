CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report for many Major League Baseball teams Tuesday, but the first lockout since 1990 has kept them away. But the college baseball season is here, and Illinois is ready to open their season on the weekend.

The Illini start with a series against Kansas in Corpus Christi, Texas. They are back to a full 50 plus game schedule after having 2020 canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic and last season shortened. Getting through the grind will be as a big a challenge as their games on the field.

“Our upperclassmen really haven’t played a full season before,” says head coach Dan Hartleb. “Last year we only had 40 games, we played no midweek games. The grind of a full college season has not been experience by many guys on this team.”

“We’re super hungry. We’ve been inside all year, Midwest baseball that’s usually how it goes,” says senior Taylor Jackson. “Can’t wait to get on the field this weekend.”

“I know all the guys are really excited to get more games in throughout the season and help our chances of trying to make a regional this year,” says junior Ryan Kutt.

Illinois opens their home season March 8 against Eastern Illinois.