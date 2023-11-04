MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — Illinois backup quarterback John Paddock came in for an injured Luke Altmyer facing fourth and long with less than two minutes to go in the game, and led the Illini offense on a 85-yard game-winning drive to beat Minnesota 27-26 on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers (5-4, 3-3) took the lead from the Illini with under six minutes to go, as Athan Kaliakmanis found Daniel Jackson for a 31-yard touchdown after an Isaiah Williams fumble. When Illinois got the ball back, Luke Altmyer was picked off for the 10th time this season.

Needing a stop, the Illini defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back with two minutes to go. Illinois lost a yard on three plays before an injury on a sack forced Altmyer to be removed from the game. On his first snap of the game, the Ball State transfer Paddock converted a fourth down and drove the Illini down the field in three plays before connecting with Williams on the 46-yard touchdown pass.

Illinois moves to 4-5 on the season, and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Next up, they host Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.