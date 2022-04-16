CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball still has a long way to go before the season gets started, but the roster reconstruction is well underway. It got a lift Saturday in the form of transfer guard Genesis Bryant.
Bryant played two season at North Carolina State, averaging 2.1 points per game in 5.4 minutes per game last season. She came out of high school as a four-star recruit, according to ESPN. Bryant is the second transfer to join Shauna Green’s Illini squad so far this offseason, joining Dayton transfer Makira Cook.