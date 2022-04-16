CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball still has a long way to go before the season gets started, but the roster reconstruction is well underway. It got a lift Saturday in the form of transfer guard Genesis Bryant.

I want to thank God for guiding me into the perfect plan He has for my life. I thank everyone that was apart of my journey at Nc State, and a special thanks to my parents for always being there. With that being said, I am committing to the University of Illinois #famILLy #OneWay pic.twitter.com/9LuSITWV2c — Genesis Bryant (@genesisbryant_) April 16, 2022

Bryant played two season at North Carolina State, averaging 2.1 points per game in 5.4 minutes per game last season. She came out of high school as a four-star recruit, according to ESPN. Bryant is the second transfer to join Shauna Green’s Illini squad so far this offseason, joining Dayton transfer Makira Cook.